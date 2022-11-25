National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 42.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

NFG stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

