Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 3.1 %

NAII stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

