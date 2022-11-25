Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAB. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Activity at Photronics

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

