Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CyberOptics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 2.2% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 509,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberOptics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CyberOptics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 347,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 153,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBE. Craig Hallum cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CyberOptics Stock Performance

CyberOptics Profile

CYBE stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $54.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

