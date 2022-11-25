Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UGI by 598.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in UGI by 107.2% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

