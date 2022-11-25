NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.63 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $70.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00009857 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00077673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 830,338,531 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 830,338,531 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.60807728 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $91,764,199.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

