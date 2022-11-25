Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
NVCN opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
