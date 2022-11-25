New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.
Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.