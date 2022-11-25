New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

