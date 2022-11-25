Newport Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,048,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up about 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $141,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.7 %

WHR stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average of $157.36. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

About Whirlpool



Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

