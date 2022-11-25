NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

