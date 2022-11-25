NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.5% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 483,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $16,111,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 122,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 50,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.