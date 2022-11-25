NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.7% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. 94,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

