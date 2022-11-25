Northern 2 VCT PLC (NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 13th

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern 2 VCT Stock Up 9,900.0 %
NTV stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £107.02 million and a P/E ratio of 5,550.00. Northern 2 VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 68 ($0.80). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.11.
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile
