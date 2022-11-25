Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.35

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 14169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $363,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,432.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 38.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,686 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $690,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

