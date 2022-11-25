NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWH.UN. Cormark cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$10.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.99.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

