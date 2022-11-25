Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,297 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.39. 33,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

