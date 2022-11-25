NuCypher Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $70.47 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

