Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Trading 3.5% Higher

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.21 and last traded at $82.84. 58,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,590,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Nutrien Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

