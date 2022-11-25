Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $31.95

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.95, but opened at $32.70. Nuvalent shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $76,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $76,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 95,455 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $3,058,378.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019,237 shares in the company, valued at $64,696,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 42,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.