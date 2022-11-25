NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $174.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,251. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

