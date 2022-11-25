NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,695 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 2.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 78.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29,900.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.02. 4,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

