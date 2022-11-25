O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.5% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 469,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,831,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 103,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 120,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPM stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $399.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

