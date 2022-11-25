Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $2.31 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $732.51. 1,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $769.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

