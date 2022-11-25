Oak Associates Ltd. OH Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. 91,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,566,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $197.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

