Oak Grove Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $578.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.