OLD Republic International Corp Has $38.01 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $38,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 118.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 112,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

ES traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,571. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

