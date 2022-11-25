Ontology Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $157.65 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.68 or 0.07203507 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00077740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

