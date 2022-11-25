Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. CIBC lowered Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 176.37%.
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
