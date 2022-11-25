Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. CIBC lowered Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Increases Dividend

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Open Text has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 176.37%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

