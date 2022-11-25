Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.