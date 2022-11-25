Optimism (OP) One Day Volume Hits $37.21 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $196.93 million and approximately $37.21 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00005548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.18 or 0.08301205 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00484105 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,902.51 or 0.29701825 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
