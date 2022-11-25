Orbler Price Hits $15.92 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Orbler has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $2.79 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $15.92 or 0.00096477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

