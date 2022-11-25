Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0798 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $55.12 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,511.61 or 1.00002191 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010403 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00237797 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07850819 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,635,745.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.