Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

