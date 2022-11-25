Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OESX. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 6.7 %

OESX opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

