Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OESX. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 6.7 %
OESX opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.93.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
