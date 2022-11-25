Ossiam Acquires 71,291 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 782.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,291 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.86. 134,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,137. The firm has a market cap of $335.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

