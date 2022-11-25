Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,784 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 139,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Profile

NYSE:STLA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $15.23. 60,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.