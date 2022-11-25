Ossiam Buys 5,393 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after buying an additional 113,919 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Biogen by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $304.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.26 and a 200-day moving average of $227.18. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $307.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

