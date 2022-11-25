Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,696 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.3% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $42,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after purchasing an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 49,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,420. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

