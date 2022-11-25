Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.36. 18,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,868. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $697.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.11.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

