Ossiam Purchases 145,115 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,115 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Prologis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $116.10. 27,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,425. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

