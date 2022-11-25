Ossiam Purchases 97,315 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ossiam grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,632 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,315 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $18,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $2,545,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,287 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.2 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.39. 18,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

