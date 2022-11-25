Ossiam Sells 3,829 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.90.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.53. 335,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,647,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

