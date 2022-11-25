Ossiam Sells 52,582 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,582 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,558. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $107.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

