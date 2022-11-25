Ossiam Sells 83,268 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 83,268 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.0% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $34,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,681,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,127 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

