Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Down to $19.94

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $19.36. Outset Medical shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 72 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.
Outset Medical Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $943.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares during the last quarter.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
