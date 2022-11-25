Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Down to $19.94

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $19.36. Outset Medical shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 72 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $943.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $36,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $938,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares during the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

