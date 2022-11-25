Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ovintiv Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 93.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,151,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $1,402,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $18,112,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

