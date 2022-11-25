Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 4.9% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,255.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $340,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,920 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

