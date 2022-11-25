Padraic L. Spence Sells 33,893 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,893 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $119,642.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,994.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $3.81 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 228,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on ZVIA. Stephens lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

