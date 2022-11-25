Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $107.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $107.30. The company has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.