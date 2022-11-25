Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.0% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

NVDA traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.42. The company had a trading volume of 239,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,278,696. The company has a market capitalization of $406.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $334.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.